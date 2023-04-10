NEWS DOCTOR INCENTIVES

Package for island move

Package for island move

There will be a financial incentive of an additional 1,800 euros added to the wages of doctors who choose to work outside urban centers and move to the islands, according to Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

“It is a huge incentive,” the minister told state broadcaster ERT, adding that the move will cover areas when there is huge demand. Plevris said wages for doctors have increased but conceded it was “not as much as we would have liked.”

The minister insisted, however, that doctors are seeing an increase for the first time in 12 years.

Plevris noted a 10% bonus of 400 euros in two critical specialties for doctors – intensive care unit doctors and anaesthesiologists – as well as a 250-euro allowance for doctors in the ambulance service.

“In the midst of a pandemic, we did not stand still, but laid the foundations for primary healthcare,” the minister said. 

Health Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court ruling allows return of unvaxxed health workers
NEWS

Court ruling allows return of unvaxxed health workers

Registered unemployment down 3.2% in February
NEWS

Registered unemployment down 3.2% in February

GSEE trade union federation: Minimum wage increase not enough
NEWS

GSEE trade union federation: Minimum wage increase not enough

Greece to again raise minimum wage from April 1
ECONOMY

Greece to again raise minimum wage from April 1

Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.8% in January
NEWS

Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.8% in January

Two out of three emigrants won’t return
NEWS

Two out of three emigrants won’t return