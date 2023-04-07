Health minister dismisses organ trafficking claims

Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Friday once again refuted the allegations made by the lawyer of Roula Pispirigou during her trial that the head of pediatric intensive care at Patra University Hospital, Andreas Iliadis, was involved in selling organs abroad, describing them as both provocative and false.

During an interview on Skai radio, Plevris expressed his continued support for the doctors who have been targeted, affirming that they will receive legal protection.

Pispirigou is currently on trial for the alleged murder of her three daughters, with incidents reported in both 2019 and 2021.