NEWS

47 party entities applying for court approval to run in elections

Forty-seven parties, party coalitions, and individuals had submitted applications to Greece’s Supreme Court by Wednesday evening for approval to run in the May 21 national elections.

The submissions deadline is midnight Wednesday, while the deadline for party ballots (including the candidate MPs) is midnight Saturday. The Supreme Court will announce its final decision on Tuesday, May 2.

Among submissions are those of former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Anastasios Kanellopoulos with the party EAN, and the party Hellenes, founded by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is serving a jail sentence for his high-level participation in the neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). Hellenes is allegedly headed by Dimitris Chatziliadis, retired brigadier general and former instructor at Evelpidon Military School.

Elections Justice Politics

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

