Left has to ‘step up,’says opposition chief

Opposition leader Alexis Tsipras told the Delphi Economic Forum that Standard & Poor’s has taken a positive view of the Greek economy’s prospects but is waiting for the election result to raise its rating to investment grade.

Speaking during a “fireside chat” at the Delphi Economic Forum on its opening day Wednesday, Greek opposition leader Alexis Tsipras noted that the big challenge for the country as it heads to general elections next month is “not whether we will remain in Europe, but whether we will become Europe, whether we will become a normal European country.”

“The country is looking increasingly like a totalitarian regime of the former Eastern block than a European state,” the SYRIZA leader said, accusing governing New Democracy of being a “brotherless party,” which appears “not so much unwilling as an unable” to cooperate with others.

‘An investor knows all too well that Greece has a justice system under which they may have to wait 10 years to get a judgment. That is a major problem’

Calling on voters to give SYRIZA a “strong mandate to form a progressive coalition government,” Tsipras hinted at a possible partnership with PASOK, but said that the other parties of the left – and MeRA25 and the Greek Communist Party (KKE) in particular – will have to step up “if the numbers don’t add up.” On the issue of the economy, Tsipras noted the challenges of attracting robust investments. “Investment is necessary, but we want strategic investors. An investor knows all too well that Greece has a justice system under which they may have to wait 10 years to get a judgment. That is a major problem. Corruption and bureaucracy are also a major thorn,” he said.

His government, noted the former prime minister, “managed to get the country out of the memorandums, restructure its debt, leave 37 billion euros in the state coffers and achieve eight consecutive quarters of growth.”

“The only thing left for [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis to do was to promise investment grade. Instead of investment grade, he leaves a public debt that’s 46 billion euros bigger, a private debt that’s 40 billion euros bigger and a current accounts deficit that’s 10 times bigger,” said Tsipras.