ND leads Syriza by 6% in new poll

A new opinion poll puts ruling center-right New Democracy 6% ahead of left-wing Syriza in voting intentions.

Asked about their voting preferences for the May 21 election by research firm Marc, 32.1% chose New Democracy, 26.1% Syriza, 9% the socialist PASOK-Movement for Change, 6.1% the Communist Party, 3.9% the far-right National Party-Greeks (which may contest the election under a different name), 3.7% the right wing populist Greek Solution, 3.5% the left-wing MeRa25 and 4.7% other parties.

More than 40 parties are expected to take part in the election.

Asked about the sort of government they want, 29.7% preferred a single-party New Democracy administration, 15.6% an ND-led coalition, 15.1% a single-party Syriza government and 23.3% a Syriza-led coalition.

The electoral system is almost certain to prevent a single-party government to emerge from the May 21 pols. It is widely expected that no coalition government will emerge, leading to a second election, most likely to be held on July 2, under a different election law awarding a 30-seat bonus to the winner.

For the poll, commissioned by TV station Ant1, Marc interviewed 1,296 eligible voters from April 21-25. The maximum margin of error is +/- 2.7%.

