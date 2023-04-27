Athens journalists’ union grants honorary membership to Assange

The Athens Daily Newspaper Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) has granted honorary membership to journalist and Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, it announced on Thursday.

The union is participating in an initiative of the Italian journalists union FNSI, which has been adopted by the European Federation of Journalists, an affiliate of the International Federation of Journalists.

Eighteen European journalists’ unions have so far followed suit.

A joint declaration signed by the participating journalists’ unions was presented to Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, at the FNSI’s offices in Rome on Thursday.

“We, the undersigned European unions and associations of journalists, join the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling on the US government to drop all charges against Julian Assange and allow him to return home to his wife and children,” reads part of the declaration.

Julian Assange, who is in detention in London, faces extradition to the US. [AMNA]