International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) to meet in Athens

The annual general meeting and executive committee meeting of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) will take place in Athens Thursday and Friday.

The event, held at the Journalists’ Union of Athens Daily Newspapers (ESIEA), will be attended in person by presidents of journalist associations from Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Panama, Peru, Somalia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as representatives from the Arab world.

Moreover, it is expected that representatives from over 147 countries will join the event online, given that the IFJ represents more than 600,000 professional journalists globally.

Discussions during the meeting will focus on the economic situation of journalists worldwide, including reports and actions taken by country. On Thursday, the session will commence with a vote on IFJ’s 2022 audited accounts and the 2023 budget.

IFJ President Dominique Pradalie will preside over the meeting, along with IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger and IFJ Honorary Treasurer Jim Boumelha. European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) President Maja Sever and Vice-President Mustafa Kuleli will also attend the event in person.

“These two days will be an opportunity to address the state of press freedom in Greece and how jobs are being targeted in our industry,” Pradalie said.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency is the media sponsor of the event. [AMNA]