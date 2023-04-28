NEWS

Safe facility for drug users saves over 120 lives

Safe facility for drug users saves over 120 lives
[InTime News]

Marking a year since the opening of Greece’s first drug consumption room (DCR), a facility where addicts can use safely in a supervised environment, the Organization Against Drugs (OKANA) on Thursday said that more than 120 lives have been saved thanks to the initiative.

In a press release, OKANA said that 69 possible overdoses were prevented thanks to the supervision of the specialized personnel of the Athens DCR, while in 56 cases where overdoses did occur, Naloxone was administered and the effects were reversed.

In the past year, the facility has helped 987 users over nearly 10,700 visits, OKANA said. The staff at the DCR has also responded to almost double that number of visits for other services such as providing basic healthcare, counseling, food, clothing and assistance for accessing other resources like shelters, support programs or rehabilitation facilities. 

Health Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Number of suicides in Greece up 25 pct since 2020, report shows
SOCIETY

Number of suicides in Greece up 25 pct since 2020, report shows

Experts sound alarm over plummeting fertility rate
SOCIETY

Experts sound alarm over plummeting fertility rate

Striving for an accepting society
OPINION

Striving for an accepting society

Incentives to lure doctors, teachers to remote areas
SOCIETY

Incentives to lure doctors, teachers to remote areas

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds
NEWS

Bribery still rife in health services, EU survey finds

New shelter for homeless drug addicts opens in Athens
NEWS

New shelter for homeless drug addicts opens in Athens