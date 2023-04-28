Arrival of 39 Greeks, foreign nationals marks end of Sudan rescue operation

A C-130 military transport plane carrying 20 Greek citizens and 19 from other countries who were evacuated from Sudan landed at Elefsina Air Force Base, west of Athens, after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The operation concluded the rescue and evacuation operations in Sudan, the National Defense General Staff announced.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the base, congratulated the airmen and special forces operators who took part in the evacuation and spoke with some of the evacuees.