NEWS

Arrival of 39 Greeks, foreign nationals marks end of Sudan rescue operation

Arrival of 39 Greeks, foreign nationals marks end of Sudan rescue operation

A C-130 military transport plane carrying 20 Greek citizens and 19 from other countries who were evacuated from Sudan landed at Elefsina Air Force Base, west of Athens, after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The operation concluded the rescue and evacuation operations in Sudan, the National Defense General Staff announced.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the base, congratulated the airmen and special forces operators who took part in the evacuation and spoke with some of the evacuees.

War Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
More evacuees from Sudan touch down
NEWS

More evacuees from Sudan touch down

Replacement of Russian arms mooted
NEWS

Replacement of Russian arms mooted

Parade commemorates World War II campaign
NEWS

Parade commemorates World War II campaign

First six German Marder tanks arrive in Greece in swap deal
NEWS

First six German Marder tanks arrive in Greece in swap deal

Defense minister laments leaks on possible Ukraine arms shipment
NEWS

Defense minister laments leaks on possible Ukraine arms shipment

Scholz: Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv
NEWS

Scholz: Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv