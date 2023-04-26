More evacuees from Sudan touch down

Sixteen Greek nationals, a Cypriot, nine Romanians and 8 Finns have landed on board a Hellenic Air Force transport aircraft at Tanagra air base following their evacuation from Sudan via Jordan and Djibouti.

The C-27J Spartan transport carrier, which landed shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, contained several children.

Shortly before the arrival of the C-27J, another C-17 left departed from Elefsina air base to evacuate Greek and other European citizens from Sudan, via Aswan in Egypt.

Since Sudan erupted in warfare between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air. The fighting has turned residential areas into battlefields. Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people, wounded over 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a nation where a third of its 46 million people rely on food aid. [Ekathimerini, Reuters]