Scholz: Germany to supply IFVs to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference during a European Union leaders summit, as EU leaders attempt to agree on Russian oil sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium on May 31, 2022. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

Germany will deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the government in Athens can pass on Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles,” he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding he had struck an agreement with the Greek prime minister.

Scholz didn’t give any details as to what kind of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will hand over to Greece – or what kind of weapons Athens will pass on to Kyiv.

“The defence ministries will work out the details and quickly implement this agreement,” he said.

Germany has been criticized for dragging its feet on heavy arms deliveries to Kyiv.

[Reuters]