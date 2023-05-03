NEWS

Man, 21, attacks teenager over sports jersey

Criminal charges for two felonies and four misdemeanors were brought against a 21-year-old arrested for sports-related violence against a 16-year-old due to the team insignia he had on his shirt on Tuesday afternoon, in the area of Evangelistria, Thessaloniki. 

The arrested man is being prosecuted for aggravated assault, robbery (felonies), dangerous bodily harm, possession and use of objects that can cause bodily harm and the possession of weapons. 

The incident also involved an accomplice who is wanted by police. 

The 16-year-old was taken to a Thessaloniki hospital where he is being treated for facial fractures and leg injuries.

