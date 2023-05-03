Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over school shooting in Serbia

The Greek Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims of Wednesday’s school shooting in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, in which nine people were killed.

The ministry wrote on Twitter that they were “utterly devastated by the news of the shooting attack.”

“Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, the people and government of Serbia at this difficult time. Wishes for a swift recovery to the injured.”

Utterly devastated by the news of the shooting attack at a high school in #Belgrade, where students&a security guard tragically lost their lives

Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, the people&Gov’t of🇷🇸 at this difficult time.Wishes for a swift recovery to the injured pic.twitter.com/t3SYf5vWcy — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) May 3, 2023