Brothers suspected of assassinating Greek journalist to testify before prosecutor

Two brothers, aged 48 and 40, who were arrested on Friday on suspicion of assassinating journalist Giorgos Karaivaz in 2021, are scheduled to testify before the prosecutor on Wednesday.

The two Greek men were brought before a prosecutor around noon on Saturday and were granted an extension to testify.

According to police, the elder brother was brought in for questioning two weeks ago to explain the presence of a white van he owned that was found in the area where the assassination took place. However, he claimed not to remember.

The suspects used a van and a scooter to leave the scene after the killing, and their cellphones were deactivated for two days.