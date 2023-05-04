NEWS

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom

A 48-year-old man from the suburb of Ilion, western Athens, arrested for secretly installing a camera in the bathroom to record his wife and two children, was expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday, police said.

The man is facing charges of child pornography.

He was arrested on Wednesday night after the man’s wife reported to the police that she had discovered the camera as well as naked photos and videos of herself, their 15-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son on his mobile phone.

Officers found the suspect at his business office which is located in the same area. Police said the man was “clearly under the influence of alcohol.”

