Restoration work approved for mausoleum on former royal estate of Tatoi

Restoration work on the mausoleum in the former royal estate of Tatoi, north of Athens, has been approved, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said on Thursday.

The royal Mausoleum contains the remains of King Constantine I (d. 1923), Queen Sophia (d. 1932), and their short-lived son, King Alexander (d. 1920). Its construction started in 1936 and was interrupted during World War II. It, and all other buildings on the grounds, were declared historical monuments in 2003 and became property of the Greek state. The Mausoleum is in a section of Tatoi that includes leisure, sports, training, agricultural, and other activities.

The work to protect and aesthetically upgrade the building is part of an extensive project on the public park of Tatoi, which project is budgeted at nearly 58 million euros. Mendoni said the main facilities of the park, which served as a royal summer residence and cemetery, will be ready on schedule in 2025. [AMNA]