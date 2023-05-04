NEWS

Restoration work approved for mausoleum on former royal estate of Tatoi

Restoration work approved for mausoleum on former royal estate of Tatoi

Restoration work on the mausoleum in the former royal estate of Tatoi, north of Athens, has been approved, Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said on Thursday.

The royal Mausoleum contains the remains of King Constantine I (d. 1923), Queen Sophia (d. 1932), and their short-lived son, King Alexander (d. 1920). Its construction started in 1936 and was interrupted during World War II. It, and all other buildings on the grounds, were declared historical monuments in 2003 and became property of the Greek state. The Mausoleum is in a section of Tatoi that includes leisure, sports, training, agricultural, and other activities.

The work to protect and aesthetically upgrade the building is part of an extensive project on the public park of Tatoi, which project is budgeted at nearly 58 million euros. Mendoni said the main facilities of the park, which served as a royal summer residence and cemetery, will be ready on schedule in 2025. [AMNA]

Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Savvopoulos checks out of hospital
NEWS

Savvopoulos checks out of hospital

Myrsini Zorba, former culture minister, passes away at 74
CULTURE

Myrsini Zorba, former culture minister, passes away at 74

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday
CULTURE

Free admission to monuments and sites Tuesday

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos
NEWS

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos

FM discusses Odessa with UNESCO Director-General
NEWS

FM discusses Odessa with UNESCO Director-General

PM meets with artist representatives
NEWS

PM meets with artist representatives