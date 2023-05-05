Skertsos rules out ND-PASOK coalition, blames Socialist leader

Government spokesman Akis Skertos has ruled out the possibility of New Democracy joining forces with PASOK to form a coalition government after the elections on May 21, blaming Socialist leader Nikos Androulakis for keeping a hardline stance.

Speaking on Antenna TV alongside Popi Tsapanidou, the spokesperson for leftist SYRIZA opposition, Skertos criticized Androulakis for stating that he does not want the leader of either the first or second party to become prime minister.

“It is an unacceptable stance for democracy. It demonstrates a lack of respect for the citizens’ vote and blocks the path to any constructive dialogue with Mr Mitsotakis and New Democracy,” Skertsos said.

“Considering the current situation and the uncompromising positions adopted by PASOK, a collaboration between the two parties is not possible,” he added.