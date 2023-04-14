CULTURE

Runciman Award shortlist announced

Runciman Award shortlist announced
[RuncimanAward/Twitter]

Seven titles have been short-listed for this year’s Runciman Award, which is expected to be announced in June.

They are Anthony Anaxagorou’s poetry collection “Heritage Aesthetics” (Granta Books); Laura Beatty’s “Looking for Theophrastus: Travels in Search of a Lost Philosopher” (Atlantic Books); Richard Buxton’s “The Greek Myths that Shape the Way We Think” (Thames & Hudson); Julietta Harvey’s novel “Fear of Light” (Starhaven); Reviel Netz’s “A New History of Greek Mathematics” (Cambridge University Press); A.E. Stallings’ “This Afterlife: Selected Poems” (Carcanet); and Caroline Vout’s “Exposed: The Greek and Roman Body” (Profile).

The prize is given by the Anglo-Hellenic League annually for the best book published for the first time in English in the previous year about Greece or on a Greek subject. 

The award, which is worth £10,000, is sponsored by the AC Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the AG Leventis Foundation.

Last year’s award went to Ian Collins’ “John Craxton: A Life of Gifts” (Yale University Press).

The announcement of this year’s winner and the award ceremony will take place on 19 June.

 

Books

