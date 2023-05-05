Mother to stand trial for deaths of two more children

A woman on trial for the murder of her eldest daughter in 2022, will stand trial for the deaths of her youngest two daughters as well, her lawyer has said.

Alexis Kougias also announced that he had requested that his client, Roula Pispirigou, be evaluated by two psychiatrists to determine if she suffers from Munchausen syndrome.

Munchausen syndrome is a psychological condition where someone pretends to be ill or deliberately produces symptoms of illness in themselves.

Pispirigou was arrested in the Peloponnesian city of Patra in March 2022 after toxicological and histological tests revealed ketamine in the body of Georgina, 9, who died in January 2022 in hospital.

Doctors denied having prescribed the powerful anesthetic to the child.

She stands accused of also killing Malena, 3.5, who died in hospital in April 2019, and Iris, 6 months old, who died at home in March 2021.

Autopsies revealed that the deaths of Malena and Iris were not the result of natural causes. [AMNA]