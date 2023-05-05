Suspended sentence for mother who left baby in car

A 22-year-old woman has received a six-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, after being found guilty of leaving her four-month-old baby in a car while she did her shopping.

The women was arrested in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday.

A passerby noticed the baby inside the car with the window half-open and immediately alerted the police. The baby was left alone for at least 40 minutes, according to a witness.

Appearing in court, the woman, a mother of three, acknowledged that she was wrong and apologized. She said she had taken her baby with her because I had nowhere to leave it.

“I left it alone because I was breastfeeding it the whole way. The child was tired. When we got there, he fell asleep. I went to get some things. There were a lot of people at the checkout and that’s why I was late,” said the defendant. [AMNA]