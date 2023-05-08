Greek and French transport ministers sign cooperation agreement

A cooperation agreement for the transfer of knowhow on railway issues was signed on Monday between Greek State Minister responsible for transport Giorgos Gerapetritis and French Transport Minister Clement Beaune.

The agreement will be specified later with special agreements between the responsible agencies, especially between the Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer Francais (SNCF) and the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE).

Gerapetritis referred to the long friendship and cooperation between the two countries and spoke of the train crash in Tempe noting that the Greek government will continue to continue the investigation into the causes and the circumstances of the accident. [AMNA]