NEWS

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights, says minister

Turkey has shut its airspace to Armenian flights, says minister

Turkey has closed its airspace to Armenian flights heading to a third destination in response to the unveiling of a controversial monument in Yerevan last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

The monument commemorates those involved in an assassination plot against Ottoman Turkish officials whom Armenia holds responsible for mass killings of ethnic Armenians during World War One. Yerevan says the killings constitute a genocide, a charge Ankara denies.

Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said Turkey would take further steps if the monument is not removed. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support
NEWS

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president
NEWS

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision
NEWS

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision

Austria says talks under way on returning Parthenon marbles to Greece
NEWS

Austria says talks under way on returning Parthenon marbles to Greece

Western partners to push for solutions in Greek-Turkish relations
NEWS

Western partners to push for solutions in Greek-Turkish relations

Dendias in Vienna for talks
NEWS

Dendias in Vienna for talks