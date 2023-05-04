NEWS

Traffic gridlock after car catches fire in Efpalinos tunnel

Traffic gridlock after car catches fire in Efpalinos tunnel
[Screengrab from video posted on korinthostv.gr]

Long lines of traffic formed for several hours on Thursday morning, after a car caught fire inside the Efpalinos Tunnel in the direction leading to Corinth, forcing the tunnel’s temporary closure. 

A video filmed by a car driver moving in the opposite direction and posted on a local news website showed smoke coming out of the tunnel and fire engines deployed at the scene.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze. It was not clear what caused the fire, or how many people were in the car when the accident happened. Some media reported there are no injuries. 

The Fire Department said it was investigating the causes of the accident.

The tunnel, on the Athens-Corinth section of the Olympia Odos motorway, forms part of the Kakia Skala pass, considered for decades one of the most dangerous road sections in Greece.

Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution
NEWS

Former OSE head, two executives to face criminal prosecution

Rail regulator summonses companies over collision
NEWS

Rail regulator summonses companies over collision

Rail regulator to summons railway companies to hearing
NEWS

Rail regulator to summons railway companies to hearing

Crash report reveals sequence of errors
NEWS

Crash report reveals sequence of errors

Ministry publishes commission report on Tempe rail disaster
NEWS

Ministry publishes commission report on Tempe rail disaster

Boy, 16, hospitalized after being struck by train in Athens
NEWS

Boy, 16, hospitalized after being struck by train in Athens