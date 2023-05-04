Traffic gridlock after car catches fire in Efpalinos tunnel

Long lines of traffic formed for several hours on Thursday morning, after a car caught fire inside the Efpalinos Tunnel in the direction leading to Corinth, forcing the tunnel’s temporary closure.

A video filmed by a car driver moving in the opposite direction and posted on a local news website showed smoke coming out of the tunnel and fire engines deployed at the scene.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze. It was not clear what caused the fire, or how many people were in the car when the accident happened. Some media reported there are no injuries.

The Fire Department said it was investigating the causes of the accident.

The tunnel, on the Athens-Corinth section of the Olympia Odos motorway, forms part of the Kakia Skala pass, considered for decades one of the most dangerous road sections in Greece.