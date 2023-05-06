Families of tempe rail collision victims demand justice and safety measures

Relatives of the victims of the deadly Tempe rail collision in Tempe in central Greece in February staged a rally and a memorial march in the center of the nearby city of Larissa on Saturday.

Holding a banner which read, “I do not forget – 57 souls seek justice,” and black candles, relatives of the victims and the injured and citizens of Larissa called on the Supreme Court to closely supervise the case in order to avoid any attempts to cover anything up, and to attribute responsibility where it is due. In addition, they are calling for the railway station to stop operating until all necessary works for the safe movement of citizens are completed, and for the government that emerges from the elections to proceed with the immediate implementation of these measures.

The protesters, in their statements, also blamed all those policies which they said were responsible for the bad state of the railway.