State seeking demolition orders on Mykonos

An aerial photo of Little Venice, a neighborhood popular with tourists in the main town of Mykonos, Greece.

The state is looking to execute demolition orders on the popular island of Mykonos which were finalized in previous years.

Given that the cases of the Principote and Nammos beach restaurants do not seem to lend themselves to immediate bulldozing, attention is turning to older cases.

Cases of final demolition orders in Mykonos are rare, likely due to the underperformance of the building service when it was under the jurisdiction of the Municipality of Mykonos. It has been located on Syros for several years, but Mykonos is requesting it be returned.

According to reports, when the Environment Ministry requested data on the final demolition orders in 2018, the Decentralized Administration of the Aegean submitted only six for Mykonos. None concerns illegal buildings, but rather staircases (towards the sea), illegal configurations, slipways for private boats, and a single 50-square meter wooden covered area.