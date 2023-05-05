Kilicdaroglu raises issue of demilitarizing Greece’s Aegean islands

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger trying to unseat Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the May 14 presidential election, has raised the issue of demilitarizing Greece’s eastern Aegean islands through a campaign video on Twitter, while also criticizing the Erdogan government for doing “nothing” about the matter.

“They have come to the point of making our defense and army an instrument of their pre-election propaganda,” Kilicdaroglu said, referring to the Erdogan government. “Have you ever seen such election propaganda? Have you ever seen our defense industry being used in this way?,” he said.

“But I must add something,” continued Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). “Have those who constantly slander us ever done anything about the islands that Greece has been militarizing? It’s all nonsense, my dear people. It’s all lies. But be patient, the state will become a state again and all parties will know their limits,” he said.

Opinion surveys give Kilicdaroglu, who is backed by a six-party opposition alliance, a slight lead over Erdogan. If neither candidate wins more than 50 percent of the votes, the election will go to a May 28 runoff.