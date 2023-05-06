Tsipras insists on showdown with PM 

The president of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras, addressed a new invitation on Saturday to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a televised debate between the two men.

Campaigning in the town of Grevena in Western Macedonia, northern Greece, Tsipras stressed that if Mitsotakis had convincing arguments for the voters he would accept the invitation for a one-on-one debate rather than one with all party leaders.

“Do you know what rules and conditions he put on that debate of the six? That no one can ask the other. No one. No reporter can ask a free question… there is no precedent in a European country, to want to be prime minister again and not accept the invitation of television channels with his main rival to sit down in a free debate,” Tsipras said.

“Why is [Emmanuel] Macron doing it in France, why is [Olaf] Scholz doing it in Germany, why in Britain, in the United States of America in all the serious countries?” he asked.