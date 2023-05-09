NEWS

Opposition leader takes swipe at PM over upcoming debate

Wednesday’s televised debate between party leaders ahead of the May 21 elections will not “make any difference if it’s just a series of parallel monologues,” SYRIZA’s Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, accusing the prime minister of dodging a one-on-one debate with the main opposition leader.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis “is afraid of direct questions,” the leftist leader told Mega TV, which will be broadcasting Wednesday’s debate at 9 p.m., making reference to the center-right government’s failure to respond to allegations regarding the illegal phone taps on politicians and journalists.

“The policies he has pursued these past four years have put him on the spot,” said Tsipras.

The former prime minister also played down speculation that turnout among young voters will be lackluster on May 21.

“Young people have never responded to public opinion polls… But I believe they’ll turn up to vote,” he said. 

“They do believe it is important,” Tsipras added.

