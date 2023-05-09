Dendias supports efforts to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine atrocities

A view shows an apartment building damaged by remains of a suicide drone, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-131/136, shot down during a Russian overnight strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2023. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “a fundamental challenge” for European security and a system based on international law and territorial sovereignty, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said.

“We have been shocked by the haunting images of the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces. Mariupol, a once vibrant city, home to a large part of the historic Greek community of Ukraine, is destroyed almost entirely,” Dendias told the online Summit of the Core Group on Accountability for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine in a videotaped message.

He added that Russian authorities have forcibly deported thousands of people to Russia, particularly Ukrainian children, and targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure indiscriminately.

The minister said Greece supports EU and international initiatives that facilitate the work of the International Criminal Court prosecutor, of Ukrainian authorities in recording the atrocities, and of collaboration between agencies.

Greece continues to stand by Ukraine, and to prioritize the accountability of international crimes committed in Ukraine, he said.