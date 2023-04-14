FM: Greece with Ukraine from day one

Referring to the Russian invasion, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias insisted on Thursday that revisionist ambitions must not go unanswered and that Greece has “from day one stood in full solidarity with Ukraine, providing all necessary assistance and support.”

Participating via video message in the first Black Sea Security Conference of the International Platform for Crimea in Bucharest, Dendias noted that the stability of the Black Sea region is a top priority for Greece, outlining that Russia’s aggressive war has caused significant changes in the strategic landscape.

He noted that, for more than a year, the people of Ukraine have been continuing their struggle for their independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasized that Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression violates the basic principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

It violates “the very principles and values that unite us and make us safe,” he stressed, while also highlighting the “strategic importance” of the Black Sea region for NATO and the role Greece is playing.

“We have ensured that the port of Alexandroupoli significantly facilitates the transit of equipment for Ukraine’s defense,” he said, adding that Greece is also investing in the development of infrastructure that will further enhance energy security in Southern and Eastern Europe.

The emerging challenges, also related to technological progress, he said, underscore the need “to strengthen our resilience, as well as further interaction with European Union and NATO partners, such as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, in the Black Sea region.”

Indeed, he underlined the need for assistance in building their military and defense capabilities and strengthening their overall readiness and resilience.

​​​​​​The conference in Bucharest gathered representatives of more than 50 countries and organizations.

​​​​​​The First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform was held in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb, in October last year.