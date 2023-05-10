Political leaders to engage in first debate ahead of May 21 vote

A political leaders’ debate preceding the May 21 elections has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The debate will be held at the premises of public broadcaster ERT, and moderated by ERT journalist Giorgos Kouvaras.

Journalists working for national TV stations will submit questions, covering five key themes: a) economy, development, and jobs, b) foreign policy and defense, c) state, institutions, and transparency, d) health, education, and the social state, and e) environment and energy.

This marks the first debate among political leaders in eight years.