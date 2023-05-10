Human trafficking operation: Ten women arrested in Athens brothel raids

Ten women were arrested by officers of the Organized Crime and Anti-Trafficking Division at Hellenic Police (ELAS), charged with violations of the legislation regarding prostitution.

According to ELAS, as part of a global operation to combat human trafficking coordinated by EMPACT, the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats, inspections were carried out in four brothels located in the center of Athens and Kallithea to identify victims of human trafficking. The accused individuals were located and arrested at these specific brothels.

The arrested women were brought before the prosecutor of the Athens Courts of First Instance for further legal proceedings.