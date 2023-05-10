Party leaders to cross swords in TV debate

A political leaders’ debate preceding the May 21 elections is expected to start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday andis expected to take around 3 hours to complete.

Participating are New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, Communist Party of Greece Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis. They will be seated based on the number of seats in the last Parliament session.

They will be questioned by six journalists who have been allowed a total of 36 questions under six themes (the order may change):

1. Economy, development, employment

2. Foreign policy, defense

3. State, institutions, transparency

4. Health, education, social state

5. Environment, energy

6. Younger generation

Party leaders will be addressed by rotation at the start of each theme, while they are to spend 1.5 minutes answering. Each speaker will be warned to wrap up 15 seconds before his time runs out. At the end of all questions, each political leader will be allotted around three minutes for a general comment addressed to citizens.

[AMNA]