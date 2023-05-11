NEWS

EU lawmakers’ committees agree tougher draft AI rules

EU lawmakers’ committees agree tougher draft AI rules
A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken February 23, 2023. [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Key European Union lawmakers agreed on Thursday changes to draft rules to rein in generative artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT and proposed a ban on facial surveillance, moving the EU closer to setting landmark rules for AI.

Following the deal by two European Parliament committees in charge of the issue, the plenary will now vote on the draft next month after which lawmakers will finalise details with EU countries and the European Commission.

Proposed by the EU executive two years, the AI Act aims to set the standard for AI before China and the United States while the increasing use of the technology has spawned fears of job losses, disinformation and copyright infringements. 

[Reuters]

EU Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says
NEWS

Twitter’s efforts against disinformation lagging behind, EU says

White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement
NEWS

White House and European Commission to launch first-of-its-kind AI agreement

Kryoneri observatory to be upgraded with EU funds
NEWS

Kryoneri observatory to be upgraded with EU funds

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
NEWS

EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules

EU Commission updates drone rules, plans measures against malicious use
NEWS

EU Commission updates drone rules, plans measures against malicious use

‘Pro-Kremlin group’ claims service attack on EU Parliament website
NEWS

‘Pro-Kremlin group’ claims service attack on EU Parliament website