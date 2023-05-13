Undecideds pivotal to election outcome

With a week to go before national elections, the focus of party staffs is turning to the undecided voters whose number, according to the latest opinion polls, hovers around the not insubstantial 12 percent mark.

In its bids to reach out to this group of voters, the government is, rather than engaging in acrimonious exchanges with the opposition, focusing on extolling a positive narrative of what has been achieved so far and what will be done over the next four years if re-elected.

It will try to build on the fact that polls are suggesting that the majority of citizens are averse to toxicity, especially those who identify themselves with the center of the political spectrum.

“These people want to hear about their future, something only ruling New Democracy is talking about,” a government source told Kathimerini.

On the other hand, a significant percentage of the undecided pool comes from the so-called “popular right” that look to formations to the right of the ND.

The ruling party’s position vis-a-vis those “who are more sensitive to national issues” is to keep reminding them that the government has in practice strengthened the country’s military deterrence capacity.

In addition it is also trying to hammer home the points that it has decisively reduced migration flows and prevented the violation of the border in the Evros region.

For its part, the main leftist opposition SYRIZA is targeting undecided voters mainly from the center, as it would be very difficult to get those who have decided who to vote for to change their minds.

To this end it is banking on the wiretapping case that resurfaced after the debate and it is seen as the means for the leftist party to reach an audience comprising citizens who may ideologically have never been close to the left, but who nevertheless attach great importance to the “rule of law.”

SYRIZA has made it clear that the only way to shed light on the wiretapping case is for the progressive forces to take power.

Moreover, given that the party’s strength is in younger age groups, its greatest concern is the abstention rate.

Tellingly, a new party TV ad addresses young people, insisting they should not let the older adults decide for them.