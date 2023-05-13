Police smash pilot exam racket

Greek Police said it has dismantled a criminal network that was paid to help candidates rig the exams for the acquisition of a professional pilot’s license.

Authorities arrested three suspected metres of the criminal gang, aged 70, 43 and 69, and two prospective aircraft pilots in wider Athens. All five were led before a prosecutor on Friday where they were charged with separate crimes, depending on their role, including forming a criminal organization, multiple counts of obtaining a false certificate, and attempting to obtain a false certificate.

Another 16 candidate pilots have been identified in connection with the scheme.

The gang, which was operating at least since January 2023, helped candidates cheat by using audio-visual equipment. The “clients” were mostly students of pilot schools who had either repeatedly failed the exam, or did not want to study for it. They learned about the gang either through word of mouth, by people who had previously managed to cheat, or through people who worked in aviation as instructors.

Once the fee was paid, a member of the gang instructed the candidate on how to hide and use the audio-visual devices provided so that they could listen to the correct answers during the test. Police believes the ring succeeded in granting professional pilot’s licenses to at least 15 people, with each applicant paying, on average, the amount of 7,800 euros.

Authorities are continuing the investigation to determine if more people are involved in the scam.