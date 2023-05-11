NEWS

Teacher shot with air gun in Chalkida

File photo.

A high school teacher in Chalkida, the main town on the island of Evia, central Greece, was attacked with an air gun on her way to school, police said Thursday.

The 43-year-old teacher told police that a teenager, accompanied by two friends, pulled out an air gun and hit her at the abdomen. She said she wasn’t injured. 

She reported the incident to the police on Wednesday night. Authorities investigating the incident believe the three attackers are probably from another school. 

