Man killed in Thessaloniki after heated argument

A 52-year-old man was killed on Saturday after arguing intensely with two people in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.

Police said it arrested two men in connection with the attack, aged 40 and 42.

The incident took place in the western suburb of Neapoli at around 9 a.m., when the two suspects started arguing with the victim. At some point they attacked and killed him. It was not clear what caused the argument.

Thessaloniki’s police is investigating the crime,