Man, 25, dies of electrocution in Crete

A 25-year-old man lost his life on Sunday night in the town of Frangokastello, located on the southern coast of the island of Crete, when he was struck by a high-voltage cable after firing shots into the air during a celebration.

According to state broadcaster ERT, while returning with his friends from a gathering, they engaged in shooting into the air, inadvertently hitting a high-voltage cable with one of the stray bullets.

As reported by the same source, the cable fell to the ground, causing sparks to emit. In an attempt to extinguish the sparks, the young man was struck by the electric current.

Shortly after, he lost consciousness, and despite the efforts of his friends and later the medical staff at the Sfakia Health Center, they were unable to revive him.

The fire caused by the high-voltage cable has been successfully extinguished, and power in the area has been cut off.

The funeral service for the young man is scheduled to take place on Monday. 

