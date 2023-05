A comparison with other countries shows how imperative changing the validity is, as a five-year passport costs 86 euros in Greece. In Italy, passports are valid for a decade and the cost reaches €116, proportionally smaller than in Greece. In Belgium it is seven years and costs €65 euros.

Containers full of passports were stolen from a Hellenic Post delivery truck by an unidentified group in the Athens neighborhood of Kallithea on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.45 p.m. when the group broke into delivery truck after the driver pulled over for a few minutes.

The passport containers were equipped with a GPS tracking system.