Research center to manage, save stranded marine life

Greece is to establish the first National Coordinated Network of Observing and Managing Stranded Wildlife, the Environment Ministry stated on Monday, following an agreement with environmental and scientific organizations.

The center will specialize in four groups of marine animals: cetaceans (dolphins and whales), seals, sea turtles, and cartilaginous fish (sharks, skates, rays and rabbit fish), and will be sponsored with state and EU funding of €1.5 million.

It will establish a specialist group for each of the four categories, mobile units for rapid response to stranded marine animals, infrastructure for emergency treatment and handling of stranded marine mammals, and a registry of all marine animals stranded or washed ashore on Greek beaches.

Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras said that every year 1,000 sea turtles, 250 cetaceans (dolphins & whales), and 25 seals get stranded or die at Greek beaches. The data he provided was based on information provided by port authorities, the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki's Veterinary School, the Hellenic Center for Marine Research (ELKEThe), and NGOs.

Signing the joint ministerial decision were the ministers of Shipping & Island Policy (Yiannis Plakiotakis), Alternate Finance (Thodoros Skylakakis), Deputy Environment & Energy (Giorgos Amyras) and Deputy Agricultural Development and Food (Simos Kedikoglou).

[AMNA]