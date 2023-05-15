Molester sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 40-year-old man was handed a 12-year prison sentence by the Mixed Jury Court of Appeal of Thessaloniki in northern Greece after he was found guilty of administering sedatives to his partner’s children and molesting them more than 10 years ago.

According to the case file, the acts were committed in 2012 in Imathia, when the boy and girl were 5 and 6 years old. But it took years before the case became known. The defendant did not appear in court.

It found him guilty of rape and granted him the mitigating circumstance of subsequent good behavior, resulting in a reduction of the sentence from 50 to 12 years.