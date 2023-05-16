Four arrested over migrant trafficking

Four foreign nationals were arrested by security officers of the Piraeus and Kimi port authorities, it was reported on Tuesday, on suspicion of transporting migrants from Turkey to Greece and other European countries.

The four are suspected of being members of a refugee trafficking ring. Two of them were arrested at Magiras beach at Petria on Evia island while driving a car picking up migrants who arrived on a speed boat.

All four appeared before the first-instance prosecutor in Halkida and were detained pending trial.

[AMNA]