NEWS

Four arrested over migrant trafficking

Four arrested over migrant trafficking
File photo.

Four foreign nationals were arrested by security officers of the Piraeus and Kimi port authorities, it was reported on Tuesday, on suspicion of transporting migrants from Turkey to Greece and other European countries.

The four are suspected of being members of a refugee trafficking ring. Two of them were arrested at Magiras beach at Petria on Evia island while driving a car picking up migrants who arrived on a speed boat.

All four appeared before the first-instance prosecutor in Halkida and were detained pending trial. 

[AMNA]

 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Italian police find $880 million of cocaine stashed in banana crates
NEWS

Italian police find $880 million of cocaine stashed in banana crates

Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus
NEWS

Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus

Ηorses pushed from clifftop
NEWS

Ηorses pushed from clifftop

Molester sentenced to 12 years in prison
NEWS

Molester sentenced to 12 years in prison

Lawsuit filed against man caught abusing dog on video
NEWS

Lawsuit filed against man caught abusing dog on video

Containers full of passports stolen in Athens
NEWS

Containers full of passports stolen in Athens