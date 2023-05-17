NEWS

Hours extended for ID, passport services over election weekend

The Hellenic Police Headquarters announced on Tuesday that police ID and passport services at police stations will be extended on Saturday (May 20) and Sunday (election day) to assist voters with documents.

Voters who want a police ID can obtain one the same day, whereas passport services will only take up new or renewed passports. The hours of operation for police IDs (taftotita) are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (May 20) and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday (election day).

For passport collections, opening hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The paperwork required to apply for a police ID, which can be issued the same day, is available in Greek on the website hellenicpolice.gr (in Greek), by following the links.

 

