No tolls for private vehicles on election weekend

All highways in Greece will be toll-free for private cars and motorcycles on Sunday, in order to facilitate transportation to and from voting locations, Deputy Infrastructure & Transport Minister Giorgos Karagiannis announced Wednesday.

Tolls will be suspended from midnight on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Monday (May 22).

Included in the measure are the the road connecting Elefsina, Corinth, Patras, Patras Diversion; the road connecting Corinth, Tripoli, and Kalamata; the one connecting Lefktro and Sparta, the Rio-Antirrio Bridge; Ionia Odos; the Egnatia Odos; and Attiki Odos. All side roads that usually collect tolls will also be toll free on the weekend.

Legal representatives of electoral centers will be exempted from paying tolls from 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 18) to Monday (midnight). They may be required to show their appointment document and a police ID.

[AMNA]