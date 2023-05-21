Provisional voter turnout stands at 31.52%

A total of 31.52 percent of registered voters have participated in Greece’s legislative elections so far, according to Michalis Stavrianoudakis, the Interior Ministry’s general secretary.

This figure is based on the data received from judicial representatives at 16,520 polling stations, which accounts for 77 percent of the total polling stations across the country.

There are a total of 21,467 polling places nationwide. The next update regarding voter turnout will be provided at 5 p.m.