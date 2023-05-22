DIASPORA

ND dominates diaspora vote in Greek legislative elections

The participation rate of overseas residents in the 2023 elections has reached 79.6%, according to official data. 

Out of a total of 22,857 registered voters in the special electoral rolls for overseas residents, 18,203 cast their votes, while 4,654 abstained.

According to preliminary results, representing 60.61% of all polling stations, New Democracy won 44.25% of the vote, followed by SYRIZA with 18.47%. The Greek Communist Party (KKE) received 10.56% of the vote, while MeRA 25 secured 10.25%. PASOK stood at 6.66%, and other parties collectively accumulated 9.85% of the vote.

