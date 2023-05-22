US looking forward to deepening cooperation with Greece

The United States said it looks forward to deepening its cooperation with the government that Greeks will elect in a statement issued on Monday.

“We congratulate the Greek people for exercising their democratic right to vote in the birthplace of democracy. We look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership with Greece, working with the government that will be chosen by the Greek people,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The United States considers Greece an indispensable ally and partner in NATO. Together, we will continue to advance our common goals for peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region, united by shared democratic commitments.”