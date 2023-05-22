NEWS

US looking forward to deepening cooperation with Greece

US looking forward to deepening cooperation with Greece
[AP]

The United States said it looks forward to deepening its cooperation with the government that Greeks will elect in a statement issued on Monday.

“We congratulate the Greek people for exercising their democratic right to vote in the birthplace of democracy. We look forward to continuing to deepen our partnership with Greece, working with the government that will be chosen by the Greek people,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The United States considers Greece an indispensable ally and partner in NATO. Together, we will continue to advance our common goals for peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, the Black Sea region, united by shared democratic commitments.”

US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Menendez: F-35s ‘are coming’
NEWS

Menendez: F-35s ‘are coming’

US Navy commander: No real change in Russian military’s conduct toward Western warships in east Med
NEWS

US Navy commander: No real change in Russian military’s conduct toward Western warships in east Med

Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia
NEWS

Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY
NEWS

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY

House Foreign Affairs chief says he signed off to F-35 sale to Greece
NEWS

House Foreign Affairs chief says he signed off to F-35 sale to Greece

Military transport aircraft to symbolically fly over the Acropolis
NEWS

Military transport aircraft to symbolically fly over the Acropolis