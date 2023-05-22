SYRIZA sets its eyes on the June elections

The main opposition will focus on winning back some ground in the next electoral battle set for June 25, after the party suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday’s general election, according to SYRIZA sources on Monday.

“Everyone agreed that there was an undetectable strengthening of New Democracy in the last days before the elections and that SYRIZA’s strategy with the system of proportional representation was defeated,” the sources said after a meeting of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance executive bureau to discuss the results of the election.

Party officials also agreed that the second election “is now of primary importance and they appeared determined to fight this battle, far from introversion, so that SYRIZA would stand as a strong bulwark against the omnipotence and arrogance of the Mitsotakis government.”

The party’s central committee will meet next Wednesday to evaluate the election result and the next steps on the way to the polls.

Earlier, New Democracy president Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on the phone with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, in the context of the exploratory mandate process, to inform him that a new round of elections will be declared on June 25. In this context he told him that the new parliament will sworn in on Sunday, May 28, and will be dissolved on Monday.