Rise in coronavirus infections and flu cases; 52 deaths due to Covid-19

New cases of both SARS-CoV-2 and of influenza (flu) went up slightly over the week of May 15-21, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus also went up last week, yet dropping 7% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last 4 weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations in May 15-21 decreased compared to the previous week, registering an overall 22% decrease compared to the average of new intubations the last 4 weeks.

At present, 53 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 52 died during the week of May 15-21. The median age of those who died was 85 (age range: 63-106).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 3 of 10 regions checked.

In terms of the flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of May 15-21.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 78% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2).

A rise was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]