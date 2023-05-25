NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections and flu cases; 52 deaths due to Covid-19

Rise in coronavirus infections and flu cases; 52 deaths due to Covid-19
[SOOC / Dimitrios Bouras]

New cases of both SARS-CoV-2 and of influenza (flu) went up slightly over the week of May 15-21, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus also went up last week, yet dropping 7% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last 4 weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations in May 15-21 decreased compared to the previous week, registering an overall 22% decrease compared to the average of new intubations the last 4 weeks.

At present, 53 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 52 died during the week of May 15-21. The median age of those who died was 85 (age range: 63-106).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a rise in SARS-CoV-2 in 3 of 10 regions checked.

In terms of the flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units (ICUs), or any new death reported, during the week of May 15-21.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 78% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2).

A rise was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior. [AMNA]

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus sets sights on the forefront of medical research
NEWS

Cyprus sets sights on the forefront of medical research

Staff shortages jeopardize healthcare on islands
NEWS

Staff shortages jeopardize healthcare on islands

New cases of Covid-19 slightly up
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 slightly up

Pharmacists return to the lab
NEWS

Pharmacists return to the lab

Cannabis helps reduce cancer cells, Athens University research finds
NEWS

Cannabis helps reduce cancer cells, Athens University research finds

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases
NEWS

Rise in coronavirus infections, drop in flu cases